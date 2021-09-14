CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Education briefs

heraldstandard.com
 9 days ago

WU’s Benedum Fine Arts Gallery to host guest artists. The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art show running through Friday, Oct. 8, featuring special guest artist Janna Arnold in collaboration with Dig Devine. The exhibition will be held in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery; admission to...

www.heraldstandard.com

washingtoninformer.com

D.C. EDUCATION BRIEFS: Stronger Safety Pledges

Here’s a list of pledges D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office has created to help students and staff have a successful 2021-22 school year:. Wear my mask at school and on school grounds at all times, and when in close proximity to others outside my household. Get the COVID-19 vaccine if...
EDUCATION
heraldstandard.com

Community briefs

Frazier Community Library and the Perryopolis Area History Museum are hosting a talk by Miles S. Richards, author of “Wrestling with George and Other Tales of Western PA” on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The lecture will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Frazier Community Library, 142 Constitution St., Perryopolis. The event is free and open to the public.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Salisbury Post

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

SALISBURY — Knox Middle School teacher and 2020-2021 Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz was recently named to the new North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher Leadership Council. Schultz was invited by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to be a part of the new council, which will be...
SALISBURY, NC
washingtoninformer.com

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EDUCATION BRIEFS: Flight Academy Graduate

Bowie High School Cadet Ashton Burton has completed an intensive eight-week “Flight Academy” program at Delaware State University to become a FAA Certified Private Pilot. Burton was one of 21 participants from across the country to complete the program and receive his private pilot’s license. With plans to become a...
BOWIE, MD
Sentinel

Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
LEWISTOWN, PA
thestokesnews.com

Three county schools in quarantine

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education talked about masks, clusters and quarantines — the COVID-19 gamut — at its meeting Tuesday morning, but the main issue of concern was the three schools that have been forced to go remote this week. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice offered the Board...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WTVQ

Largest incoming class for Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College celebrated a historic accomplishment with fall enrollment. The college welcomed 530 new students which is the largest incoming class on record. “It is a very exciting to welcome another record-breaking incoming class to Georgetown College!” said President Will Jones. “They are beginning their journey...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Roanoke Daily Herald

Lessons from the Lighthouse District: Halifax rise!

I remember fondly those big basketball games at Liberty University where we were down 1 or 2 points with the clock ticking and the crowd going wild. Our team had to stop the offense from scoring, recover the ball, and then score ourselves to win the game. With the clock winding down, I was checking the star player on the opposing team. As he came down the court, I looked straight into his eyes sending him the message that I am going to stop you. You will not score! He took the shot, and I timed it perfectly and blocked that potentially game-cementing shot. Now, I had to dribble down the court and score with the clock still ticking and feeding off the energy of the crowd. I go to score — I do not mean with a lay-up, but with a thunderous slam dunk. Wow, those were the days.
HALIFAX, NC
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New StarTUp Accelerator Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. This new area will include high-speed WiFi, seven conference rooms and 15 offices. StarTUp isn’t the only new addition to the armory, the building will also feature a Starbucks with outdoor seating. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine To Be Required At All 15 Massachusetts Community Colleges

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.
EDUCATION
heraldstandard.com

Spotlight on Parks: Ohiopyle hosts national conference of state park professionals.

Ohiopyle, Fayette County, and the Laurel Highlands are now better known among professionals in public outdoor recreation around the country. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) held its annual conference here Sept. 8-11, hosted by Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, and the Laurel Ridge State Park Complex in Somerset County. COVID postponed the gathering for one year, but precautions enabled NASPD members to convene here last week and experience the Laurel Highlands’ nationally significant natural and cultural assets.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
The 74

Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]
EDUCATION

