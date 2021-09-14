Watch: Krystal, Jinyoung, Yoo Young Jae, And More Try To Overcome Distractions While Filming For “Police University”
KBS 2TV’s “Police University” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The new making-of video begins with Jinyoung explaining that professor Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun) has left the school after writing a letter of resignation. He shares, “We’re filming a scene in which we’re very sad. Please come back, professor. I’ll do a good job.” Meanwhile, Yoo Young Jae and Lee Dal tease Jinyoung in the background by copying his acting.www.soompi.com
