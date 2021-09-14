Watch: Krystal, Jinyoung, Yoo Young Jae, And More Try To Overcome Distractions While Filming For “Police University”

JTBC has shared its first sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Inspector Koo” (also known as “Koo Kyung Yi”)!. “Inspector Koo” is a new comedy-mystery drama starring Lee Young Ae as the titular Koo Kyung Yi, a brilliant insurance investigator who used to be a police officer, but became a recluse after the death of her husband. Despite no longer being a police officer, Koo Kyung Yi enjoys solving cold cases for the thrill of it, and she winds up facing off against a female college student who is secretly a serial killer when she begins investigating a mysterious murder case.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO