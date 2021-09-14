CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD slips back towards 0.7350 as RBA’s Lowe speaks, focus on US inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD drops over 15 pips to refresh intraday low. RBA’s Lowe rejects rate hike concerns but stays hopeful on delayed economic recovery. Vaccine optimism, easy covid infections keep buyers hopeful but tapering concerns challenge the bulls. Market sentiment improves amid mixed catalysts ahead of the key US inflation figures. AUD/USD...

www.fxstreet.com

Related
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls pressured back to the start again

AUD/USD is trapped between support and resistance following Fed volatility. Evergrande risks have started to fade but so too has the bid in the Aussie. AUD/USD is a touch higher as we approach the open of the Asian session for Thursday. AUD/USD, at 0.7240, is 0.11% higher on the day as the Evergrande risk fades while the Federal Reserve moves back to the fore.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps Fed-led losses near 0.7250 despite firmer Aussie PMIs, US data in focus

AUD/USD remains pressured as Fed tapering jostles with upbeat Aussie PMI. Australia preliminary CBA PMIs for September came in better than previous readouts. Market sentiment dwindles after an initial positive start. China headlines, US PMIs will be eyed for fresh impulse, covid news regain attention. AUD/USD holds lower ground, keeping...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin to remain resilient to Fed’s impending taper: Analysts

Crypto experts said they don’t see the the Federal Reserve’s impending unwinding, or tapering, of its liquidity-boosting pandemic stimulus program as a major bearish hangover in the bitcoin market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank could begin tapering as soon as next quarter, and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures: Post-Fed optimism prevails on mixed chatters over Evergande

S&P 500 Futures keep rebound from monthly low. Fed tapering couldn’t disappoint equity bulls amid difference between rate-hike, taper. Evergrande gets China support, firm’s Chairman is optimistic but real-estate lobby make losses on it, stock snaps seven-day fall. Preliminary readings of September PMI and Evergrande will join BOE to entertain...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Off five-week low to regain 1.1700 ahead of Eurozone, US PMI

EUR/USD licks the Fed-led wounds, refreshes intraday top. Upbeat sentiment weighs on USD as Japan’s off restricts bond moves. China, US stimulus and vaccine help consolidate the Fed-led gains. Upbeat PMIs need validation from risk catalysts, ECB policymakers to keep buyers hopeful. EUR/USD takes the bids to renew intraday top...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Dollar ends higher in hectic trading after Powell's hawkish comments

The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday in hectic post-FOMC trading as Powell hinted the central bank would begin tapering its asset purchases soon. Reuters reported the Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 as USD trims Fed-led gains on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low, picks up bids of late. Fed propelled USD but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE isn’t ready for any moves. US PMIs, Brexit and China news also lengthen the watcher’s list.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers from key support below 74.00 ahead of US PMI

USD/INR snaps two-day uptrend, extends pullback from two-month-old resistance line. Upbeat sentiment, off in Japan underpin US dollar’s consolidation of Fed-led gains. India’s virus-led death toll eases but infections stay firmer. Preliminary Markit PMIs for September, China’s Evergrande in focus. USD/INR remains on the back foot around 73.75, down 0.14%...
WORLD
DailyFx

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar extends gains against ASEAN currencies after FOMC. USD/SGD and USD/THB technical outlook remains tilted higher. USD/PHP may test Triangle resistance, will USD/IDR bounce?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar is extending a push higher against ASEAN currencies,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bounces off 1.3600 pivotal support, focus shifts to BoE

GBP/USD dropped to fresh one-month lows on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand. The Fed took a more hawkish tilt and boosted the greenback, exerting pressure on the pair. Bulls, however, managed to defend the 1.3600 mark as the focus shifts to the BoE meeting. The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Hawkish central banks amid easing concerns over Evergrande

The heavy central bank week continues today with policy announcements from Norges Bank and the Bank of England. We expect Norges Bank to raise its policy rate by 25bp to 0.25% and say that it will "most likely" hike again in December. Also, developments since June would suggest that the rate path in the new monetary policy report will be slightly steeper than the one in June, and signal a c. 50/50 % probability of 3 or 4 hikes next year.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Powell’s taper timing talk boosts dollar, Evergrande fears ease

Summary: The US Dollar ended a volatile session higher against most of its rivals. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said that the Fed would likely start reducing its bond purchases as soon as November. The hawkish rhetoric saw traders drive the Greenback sharply higher before gains were trimmed. Worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande missing a payment eased after they said that would be able to pay interest on an onshore bond. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, climbed 0.27% to 93.45 from 93.20, a fresh one-month high. Sterling slid 0.33% to 1.3615 (1.3660) ahead of today’s Bank of England meeting. The Euro fell through the 1.1700 support level, settling at 1.1688 at the close in New York, down 0.29%. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged which was widely expected. The USD/JPY pair rebounded to 109.80 from 109.22 yesterday on the market’s improved risk tone. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar grinded modestly higher to finish at 0.7240 from 0.7227. The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2775 (1.2825) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was last at 0.7005 from 0.7007. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) slumped to 6.4650 from 6.4825 yesterday on the Evergrande developments. Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW settled 1.19% higher to 34,310 (33,907) while the S&P 500 added 1.15% to 4,400 (4,350 yesterday). Global bond yields were mixed. The US bond curve narrowed. The US 2-year Treasury rate was up at 0.24% (0.21%) while the benchmark 10-year note yield dipped to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. Other global bond yields were little changed.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Three mechanisms that prevent the US dollar from depreciating – Natixis

The dollar has not depreciated in the recent period despite the United States' large external deficit and its large accumulation of external debt. Three mechanisms can be put forward to explain this lack of depreciation of the dollar, analysts at Natixis report. Size of bond capital flows heading to the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to daily gains near 0.7270 ahead of US data

AUD/USD stays in the positive territory in early American session. US Dollar Index edges lower to 93.20 area on Thursday. Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from US. After spending the Asian session in a tight range below 0.7250, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and was last seen rising 0.38%...
MARKETS

