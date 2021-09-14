Dua Lipa Announces Winter 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour Dates With Megan Thee Stallion

Today, Dua Lipa announced the dates of the North America leg of her tour for her album Future Nostalgia. The Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 is set to take place starting February 9 and April 1, spanning 28 different dates and just as many cities. The tour kicks off in Miami, FL and includes Dua Lipa’s first ever tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. There will also be featured support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï across all the tour dates, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select tour dates.