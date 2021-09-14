CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Lady Maples sweep past Charleroi, 3-0

By the Herald-Standard
heraldstandard.com
 9 days ago

The Mapletown volleyball team swept past Charleroi Monday night for a non-section road victory. The Lady Maples (3-0) defeated the Lady Cougars, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9. Mapletown’s Taylor Dusenberry had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Riley Pekar and Ella Menear both finished with 13 digs, with Pekar adding five aces and Menear contributing seven kills and five aces. Macee Cree had 26 assists and eight digs. Krista Wilson added eight digs and seven kills.

