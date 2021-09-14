EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

AUD - Australian Dollar. Despite a day full of headline newsflow and an improvement in risk appetite, the AUD struggled to break free from the shackles of risk-off ranges, failing to extend back beyond 0.73 US cents. Having opened below 0.7230, the Australian dollar found support through the domestic session as demand for risk improved. Chinese property developer Evergrande survived another day and the PBOC announced a 120billion yuan injection into the banking system, a signal it is willing to support financial markets through this most recent crisis. Having shifted above 0.7250, the AUD tracked sideways through the rest of the day as traders sidelined larger bets ahead of the FOMC policy update. The Fed offered little to disperse the market's current expectations. Despite a relatively hawkish assessment of current economic conditions and a further step toward tapering, the market curiously forced the USD lower in the moments immediately following the meeting allowing the AUD to jump to intraday highs at 0.7290. The rally was however short-lived, and investors unwound the move and Fed President Powell delivered his post-meeting address. Drifting back toward 0.7250, the AUD opens in much the same position as yesterday, buying 0.7237 US cents.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO