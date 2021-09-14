CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August. Chatters surrounding Fed’s tapering, geopolitics and virus entertain intraday traders. Bears remain hopeful but risk catalysts and the pre-Fed caution may challenge the downside. EUR/USD aptly...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains steady around 0.7250, eyes on Wall Street, FOMC

AUD/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near mid-0.7200s. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open higher. FOMC will announce policy decisions and release Summary of Economic Projection. After starting the week on the back foot and posting losses on Monday and Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair managed...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Schnabel
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD testing $1.17, reinforced by daily support at $1.1689

(Italics: previous analysis) US hours Wednesday welcomed what appears to be a bullish Fed. While the FOMC left its target benchmark interest rate unchanged, a key note from the central bank was that ‘bond-buying may soon be warranted’. This immediately saw the US dollar—the US dollar index—spike to highs of 93.30 before withdrawing to lows ahead of 93.00 shortly after.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#European Union#Eur#Fed#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Executive Board#The World Economic Forum#Wef#The European Union#Nikkei Asia#Treasury#Ema
FXStreet.com

Aussie struggles to break higher despite improving risk sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. Despite a day full of headline newsflow and an improvement in risk appetite, the AUD struggled to break free from the shackles of risk-off ranges, failing to extend back beyond 0.73 US cents. Having opened below 0.7230, the Australian dollar found support through the domestic session as demand for risk improved. Chinese property developer Evergrande survived another day and the PBOC announced a 120billion yuan injection into the banking system, a signal it is willing to support financial markets through this most recent crisis. Having shifted above 0.7250, the AUD tracked sideways through the rest of the day as traders sidelined larger bets ahead of the FOMC policy update. The Fed offered little to disperse the market's current expectations. Despite a relatively hawkish assessment of current economic conditions and a further step toward tapering, the market curiously forced the USD lower in the moments immediately following the meeting allowing the AUD to jump to intraday highs at 0.7290. The rally was however short-lived, and investors unwound the move and Fed President Powell delivered his post-meeting address. Drifting back toward 0.7250, the AUD opens in much the same position as yesterday, buying 0.7237 US cents.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 as USD trims Fed-led gains on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low, picks up bids of late. Fed propelled USD but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE isn’t ready for any moves. US PMIs, Brexit and China news also lengthen the watcher’s list.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps Fed-led losses near 0.7250 despite firmer Aussie PMIs, US data in focus

AUD/USD remains pressured as Fed tapering jostles with upbeat Aussie PMI. Australia preliminary CBA PMIs for September came in better than previous readouts. Market sentiment dwindles after an initial positive start. China headlines, US PMIs will be eyed for fresh impulse, covid news regain attention. AUD/USD holds lower ground, keeping...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF stays firmer above 0.9250 on steady USD, SNB eyed

USD/CHF trades modestly higher on Thursday in the early Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index touches a four-week high above 93.40. The Swiss franc remains on backfoot on improved risk-sentiment, SNB interest rate decision due later in the day. The USD/CHF pair treads water on Thursday in the Asian session....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: The mightly US dollar finds its feet on Fed Powell

USD/JPY moves higher as markets get set for lift-off. Tapering announcement around the corner, rate rises could come sooner than expected. USD/JPY is higher by some 50% in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve event on Wednesday and the pair has moved between a low of 109.12 and 109.90. It sits perched above the 200-hour smoothed simple moving average in bullish territory.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Off five-week low to regain 1.1700 ahead of Eurozone, US PMI

EUR/USD licks the Fed-led wounds, refreshes intraday top. Upbeat sentiment weighs on USD as Japan’s off restricts bond moves. China, US stimulus and vaccine help consolidate the Fed-led gains. Upbeat PMIs need validation from risk catalysts, ECB policymakers to keep buyers hopeful. EUR/USD takes the bids to renew intraday top...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains closer to 110.00 post-Fed USD strength

USD/JPY manages to stay firmer on Thursday after the previous session’s dramatic move. Hawkish Fed Chair, Dovish BOJ, risk-aversion remain key events. Lower US Treasury yields keep gains limited for the US dollar. .USD/JPY seems to be exhaustive on Thursday as it trades with minute gains in the Asian session....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls pressured back to the start again

AUD/USD is trapped between support and resistance following Fed volatility. Evergrande risks have started to fade but so too has the bid in the Aussie. AUD/USD is a touch higher as we approach the open of the Asian session for Thursday. AUD/USD, at 0.7240, is 0.11% higher on the day as the Evergrande risk fades while the Federal Reserve moves back to the fore.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Powell hints at November definitions, USD soars

US Federal Reserve chief Powell anticipated tapering "may soon be warranted." The FOMC downwardly revised growth forecasts, upwardly revised inflation ones. EUR/USD at risk of falling further and reach fresh 2021 lows. The EUR/USD pair is down Wednesday, finally piercing the 1.1700 level. The pair was confined to a tight...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP struggles below 0.8600, Eurozone PMI, Bank of England eyed

EUR/GBP keeps pullback from monthly top, grinds lower of late. ECB’s Muller sounds mixed on APP boost but Fed’s Powell stole the limelight. UK inflation expectations jumped to record top in September but BOE policymakers may keep rates, asset purchases unchanged. Brexit woes, UK PM Johnson’s US visit and China’s...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar soars on FOMC but... Evergrande USD payment is biggest risk

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher after the Federal Reserve made it very clear that they are ready to reduce asset purchases. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, it is “time to begin taper” and “if the economy progresses as expected, they may move at the next meeting.” But the BIG line is that ending taper by mid-2022 may be appropriate.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles slightly higher, extends gains after Fed policy statement

Gold prices settled with a modest gain on Wednesday, then moved up further after Federal Reserve officials signaled that they're almost ready to taper their bond-buying and expect to raise interest rates by late 2022. December gold was at $1,785.80 an ounce in electronic trading, following a settlement at $1,778.80, up 60 cents, or 0.03%, for the session.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy