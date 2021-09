The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time getting into the win column for the 2021 campaign, and they did it in dramatic fashion. Las Vegas defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime in Monday's AFC showdown at Allegiant Stadium. It is a game that will not soon be forgotten, as the Raiders initially celebrated on the field when they thought Bryan Edwards scored on a deep ball only for it to be overturned.

