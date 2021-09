Sponsored - Keep contributing to an IRA. Did you know that you can keep contributing to an IRA no matter how old you are? The IRS changed the rules so that after 2020 you can continue contributing to an IRA at any age as long as you or your spouse has earned income (wages) for that year and it is under $125,000. At age 72 you have to start taking RMD’s (required minimum distributions) out of your account, but if you have earned income you could be contributing to your account at the same time you are takin money out, essentially zeroing out your tax liability for the year. This is another great reason to open up a small business in retirement.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO