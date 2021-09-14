CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Who and What Is Tearing the US Apart?

 9 days ago

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, former President George W. Bush's theme was national unity -- and how it has been lost over these past 20 years. "In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks," said Bush, "I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people. When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own. A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures."

Washington Post

What 9/11 taught us about the president, Congress and who makes war and peace

Twenty years ago today, nearly every American understood that the country would soon be going to war. But few could have guessed how this war would evolve or that it would last for so long. While the Constitution divides war powers between Congress and the president, since World War II...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
The Conversation U.S.

21 million Americans say Biden is 'illegitimate' and Trump should be restored by violence, survey finds

A recent Washington demonstration supporting those charged with crimes for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol fizzled, with no more than 200 demonstrators showing up. The organizers had promised 700 people would turn out – or more. But the threat from far-right insurrectionists is not over. For months, my colleagues and I at the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats have been tracking insurrectionist sentiments in U.S. adults, most recently in surveys in June. We have found that 47 million American adults – nearly 1 in 5 – agree with the statement that “the 2020 election was...
TheAtlantaVoice

Lawrence: An outrage at America's border

A human-rights catastrophe has taken shape on the border in Texas — and it has happened on the Biden administration’s watch. Monday, the nation saw horrifying images of Border Patrol officials appearing to chase and confront asylum seekers, who were largely Haitian, near the international bridge between Coahuila, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas. The video appears to show abusive treatment […]
Washington Post

That time Trump accused a Republican of election fraud

“Based on the fraud committed … a new election should take place or [the] results nullified.”. It sounds like Donald Trump complaining about the 2020 election results in Arizona, or Nevada, or Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin. Or his complaints about last week’s recall election in California, or the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia.
Washington Post

Blinken's claim that Biden 'did not inherit a plan' for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
Odessa American

ROMANO: Vaccine mandates will tear America apart

“This is not about freedom, or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you. The people you work with. The people you care about. The people you love. My job as President is to protect all Americans.”. That was President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, outlining his plan...
