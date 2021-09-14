CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Boss Won't Stop Hitting On Employee

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss constantly hits on me, and it makes me extremely uncomfortable. I don't want to risk losing my job by complaining, but he's becoming too much. He's starting to do it in front of others, and it makes me not want to come in to work most days. I live alone, and I have to pay my bills, so I don't really know how to handle it. I know it may sound strange, but HR at my company is a joke -- they've failed to get people fired for much more. What should I do? -- Creepy Boss.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Friend Gives Server A Bad Tip

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip.
arcamax.com

Can I Prompt Others To Give Up Their Seats?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: The other day on the train, I was standing when a gentleman with a cane came on and was clearly looking around for someone to give up their seat. Unfortunately, most seated people were lost in their books, phones or tablets. I have been similarly caught up in my device in the past, only to feel bad later when I realized that someone needed the seat, which I would have happily given up if I had known. It's possible some other seat occupiers would have felt similarly.
TRAFFIC
arcamax.com

Husband and Son Won't Stop Drinking

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 34 years. We have two grown children, both of whom still live with us. They work and pay rent toward our mortgage. I have no problem with their living at home, and I don't think my husband does either. The problem I have is that both my husband and my son are alcoholics. They both work hard, but when they are off, they get drunk, and my daughter and I have a hard time dealing with all the issues.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopSugar

Baby Won't Stop Crying? Try These Soothing Solutions

Once the baby's been fed, burped, changed, and gotten enough sleep, it's hard to know what else could possibly be troubling them. There's the possibility of digestive discomfort, or perhaps the room is warmer or cooler than they'd like. Until they can use their words to let you know, here are a few tried-and-true techniques to try out on your teary-eyed little one. Adopting a mantra of "this too shall pass" can't hurt, either!
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamleapers#Ufs
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sam Asghari says fame won't stop happiness

Sam Asghari won't compromise his happiness to pursue fame. The 27-year-old personal trainer insists he doesn't crave fame, and after getting engaged to Britney Spears, Sam insisted he won't allow stardom to deprive him of happiness. He explained: "Fame is not a job. So I don’t want to take it...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
arcamax.com

Traffic Maneuver Might Be Both Dangerous And Rude

DEAR MISS MANNERS: We all know that cutting in line is rude. At grocery stores, we line up nicely, as at banks. Why then, when we are driving, do some people insist on cutting?. I'm referring to those times when a construction zone is ahead, and we are supposed to...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amomama

'He Started Crying And Ran To His Mom': Man Yelled At Stranger’s Kid At A Restaurant

"I was frustrated that the parents of the child just let him disrupt everything," said a Redditor after he yelled at a stranger's baby in a restaurant. If you don't like being surrounded by children, you must have heard people say that it will be different when you have your own kids. Watching other people's children scream and run around the house might be annoying for you, but you'll love to see your kids do the same and term it as their "adventure."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy