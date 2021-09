To not fault of their own, the Ravens will be facing uncharted waters when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (-3.5) on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 2. It will mark the first time that the Ravens are more than three-point underdogs at home with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Kansas City will come to Baltimore a week after rallying from behind to defeat the Browns at home. The Ravens are 0-1 after falling to the Raiders in overtime on Monday night.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO