Pritzker Announces Programs to Provide Child Care, Other Services to Parents Seeking Jobs

Quarantine was a difficult time for everyone, but parents had an especially tough go of it, as many were expected to work their full-time jobs while also basically being their kid’s teacher and full-time caretaker as well. If the pandemic revealed one thing, it’s that in the United States, parents of children do not receive nearly enough support from the social safety net and their work. And in a new survey, a majority of parents said they feel like taking on that much responsibility during the pandemic may have affected their career negatively. No surprise there.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO