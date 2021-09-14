CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pritzker Announces Programs to Provide Child Care, Other Services to Parents Seeking Jobs

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou have announced a program that will aim to give parents three months of free child care as they search for new employment. Under the program, IDHS will expand eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

State Officials Are Providing $327M To Low-Income Families For Household Assistance

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Governor Pritzker is making available 327 million dollars for low-income families to use for household assistance. The money is designated for several programs that offer help with food, paying rent, and providing temporary housing. That includes the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program also known as LIHEAP. For more information log on at help-Illinois-families-dot-com.
POLITICS
krwc1360.com

DEED to Begin Accepting COVID Relief Grant Applications Monday, Sept. 20th

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program this coming Monday, September 20th. This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 30, 2021. A total of $64,200,000 is available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
advantagenews.com

Illinois providing more funds for home energy assistance, other services

Illinois is tapping into more American Rescue Plan Act funds to help needy families with energy bills and other costs. The Help Illinois Families Initiative provides funding for qualifying households with low income, regardless of how they may be affected by COVID-19. A total of $327 million is available through the Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program to help families with utilities, rent, food and other household expenses, regardless of immigration status.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
abc12.com

Federal grant will help provide child care for parents at Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/17/21) - A federal grant of $131,474 will be used to help provide child care for parents at Mott Community College in Flint. Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said Friday the money had been awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School program. The effort worked to support or set up campus-based child care programs to mostly serve the needs of low-income college students.
FLINT, MI
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Chicago

State Data Show One Chicago Nursing Home Has Fewer Than 1 Percent Of Staff Vaccinated Against COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some local nursing homes have an alarmingly low level of workers who are vaccinated against COVID-19. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the clock is ticking for health care workers to get vaccinated in Illinois by next month. While the majority of facilities have the majority of staffers vaccinated, we found one facility where more than 99 percent still remain unvaccinated. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Cicero on Tuesday with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. We wanted to talk to Pritzker about nursing homes. Tye: “Your vaccination requirements for those in the health care sector kind of really kicked...
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Pritzker announced four new appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced for appointments to Illinois boards, commissions, and councils. Kim King will serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council. King currently serves as the Senior Deputy Director of Case and Volunteer Management for Illinois Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County, and previously served as the Deputy Director of CASA. Through her work with CASA, King has utilized her experience in child welfare to guide practitioners in the field, providing training to program directors, employees, and volunteers statewide. King has also worked in the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, representing children in juvenile court and foster care. King received her Juris Doctor from Chicago Kent College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern Illinois University.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Health And Safety#Idhs#Ccap
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Pilot Program Aims to Address Child Care Provider Shortage

Child care providers are important for families of infants, toddlers and young children. Registered homes and licensed centers not only give working parents peace of mind that their child being taken care of during the day, but it also helps with a child's development. For Barbara DeBaryshe, interim director of...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Fatherly

Survey: Majority of Parents Say Child Care Problems Hurt Their Careers

Quarantine was a difficult time for everyone, but parents had an especially tough go of it, as many were expected to work their full-time jobs while also basically being their kid’s teacher and full-time caretaker as well. If the pandemic revealed one thing, it’s that in the United States, parents of children do not receive nearly enough support from the social safety net and their work. And in a new survey, a majority of parents said they feel like taking on that much responsibility during the pandemic may have affected their career negatively. No surprise there.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Prime Sites Capital Program To Boost Investment And Job Creation In Illinois

CHICAGO—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new program designed to attract investment to Illinois from companies that will create well-paying jobs and expand the state’s foothold in high-growth industries. The Prime Sites program is a highly competitive capital grant opportunity for companies proposing large-scale development projects that will create at least 50 well-paying jobs for Illinois residents. This Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY Sen. Brisport: Child care should be 'free at the point of service'

A national survey out of Northeastern University on the importance of child care to the economy concluded that "absent adequate investment, childcare disruptions can hamper the economic recovery in the short-term and economic growth in the long-run.”. New York state Sen. Jabari Brisport, chair of the Senate Committee on Children...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How Child Care Providers Are Dealing With a Staff Shortage

As some parents transition to in-person work, many child care providers are having a difficult time providing services during a worker shortage across the state. “The main shortage is of qualified workers because there are some people that want to work, but unfortunately they don’t carry the certifications to be able to lead a classroom,” Lina Rivera, program director at Little Einstein’s Daycare in Logan Square, said. “They can serve as assistants, but they cannot work as certified teachers. So, what ends up happening in the day care world is that we have to hire with the minimum education package.”
BOLINGBROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy