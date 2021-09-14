Pritzker Announces Programs to Provide Child Care, Other Services to Parents Seeking Jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced for appointments to Illinois boards, commissions, and councils. Kim King will serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council. King currently serves as the Senior Deputy Director of Case and Volunteer Management for Illinois Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County, and previously served as the Deputy Director of CASA. Through her work with CASA, King has utilized her experience in child welfare to guide practitioners in the field, providing training to program directors, employees, and volunteers statewide. King has also worked in the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, representing children in juvenile court and foster care. King received her Juris Doctor from Chicago Kent College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern Illinois University.
