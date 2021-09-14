CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Pipelayer/Laborer

Cumberland Times-News
 9 days ago

Garney Construction is seeking skilled laborers and pipelayers for a large-diameter sewer project in Cumberland, MD. As a pipe laborer, you will perform construction labor and support other workers installing underground sewer pipelines. The responsibilities of the pipe laborer include digging, spread and level dirt and gravel, installing concrete structures and sewer pipe. As a Pipe laborer, you may act as a pipeline top man, rigger or pipelayer. Garney Construction offers full benefits, including health insurance, dental insurance, ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO and top pay, starting at $19/Hr depending on experience.

marketplace.times-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Pipelayer Laborer#Garney Construction#Esop#Pto#Statusfull Time#Dental Hygiene Program
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Roald Dahl's children's book characters find new home at Netflix

Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy