Pipelayer/Laborer
Garney Construction is seeking skilled laborers and pipelayers for a large-diameter sewer project in Cumberland, MD. As a pipe laborer, you will perform construction labor and support other workers installing underground sewer pipelines. The responsibilities of the pipe laborer include digging, spread and level dirt and gravel, installing concrete structures and sewer pipe. As a Pipe laborer, you may act as a pipeline top man, rigger or pipelayer. Garney Construction offers full benefits, including health insurance, dental insurance, ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO and top pay, starting at $19/Hr depending on experience.marketplace.times-news.com
Comments / 0