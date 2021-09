Mars has experienced thousands of ‘super eruptions’ from gigantic, ancient volcanos over its lifetime, Nasa has confirmed.Scientists previously thought that the number of huge depressions in the Martian surface were caused by asteroids, but the impacts were not perfectly round – as would be expected by craters – but instead had deep floors and benches of rock near the walls, signifying collapse.A region in the north of the Red Planet, called Arabia Terra, was the source of some of the most violent volcanic explosions ever discovered. These eruptions spewed water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulphur dioxide into the air...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO