Drake Reveals Alternate Album Covers for 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake has officially returned with his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, one of the most anticipated records of 2021. As people waited in suspense for its release, many questions arose about Drizzy himself: is he still hungry after achieving all that he has? Will he be able to cover new ground at this point in his career? It seems, however, that Certified Lover Boy has answered these questions, with the results being generally positive. The record does show marked emotional and creative growth, as it presents a more mature picture of the artist both thematically and instrumentally. Moreover, the album mostly avoids falling too much into old territory, as it sounds refreshing enough and does not lack in energy.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO