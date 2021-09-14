CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Reveals Alternate Album Covers for 'Certified Lover Boy'

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the ongoing success of Certified Lover Boy, Drake recently shared alternate album covers for his sixth studio album. Taking to Instagram, the Candian artist shared a series of artworks that are believed to be options he had for the cover of Certified Lover Boy. Building on the sensitive sensibility that informs the visual element of Certified Lover Boy, the alternate album covers feature a range of medium and aesthetic styles. Artists that provided the artwork include Luis Mora, Theo Skudra, Milo Manara and more.

