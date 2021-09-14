CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Best Way To Interact With the City Assessor

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Dear Monty: What is the best way to interact with the city assessor? Can you guide us on market value versus assessed value? More specifically, what factors dictate assessed value? When we purchased our house, the real estate agent went to great lengths informing us that the potential for the market value to rise is very high. He mentioned that many buyers are looking for houses in the neighborhood to remodel or tear down and rebuild. The city assessor said that our assessed value and property taxes wouldn't increase if a neighbor built a $1 million home or remodeled one. The city assessor informed me later that the assessment of our house will go up. It seems like the city assessor was contradicting herself when explaining the increase in our assessed value. I don't understand the factors that go into assessed value. I know it differs for each neighborhood, city and state.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

The 25 Best Residence-by-Investment Cities

The citizenship/residence-by-investment space has exploded in the past decade. High-net-worth individuals looking to acquire attractive foreign passports or relocate their businesses now find themselves spoiled for choice. But which locales are most desirable?. Henley & Partners in partnership with Deep Knowledge Analytics recently launched the Best Residence-by-Investment Cities for Business...
REAL ESTATE
onfocus.news

FBP Discusses Change in Application Process for 2022 City Assessor

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – During Tuesday’s meeting, the City of Marshfield Finance, Budget, and Personnel Committee received an update from City Administrator Steve Barg on the search for a citywide property assessment firm. In May, it was originally decided that the City would put out a Request for Proposal (RFP)...
MARSHFIELD, WI
lawnandlandscape.com

Learn the best ways to budget

Budgeting can be overwhelming. Lawn & Landscape is hosting a webinar alongside PBI Gordon on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to tackle the most common budgeting questions within the industry. In this webinar, Lawn & Landscape will host columnist and consultant Jim Huston, and Chase Coates, president of Outback Landscape. Topics will...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Assessor#Property Taxes#Dearmonty
fa-mag.com

The Best U.S. Cities For Retirement Living

Whether you’re buying a starter home or or a place to spend your golden years, much depends on the affordability—and quality of life—of the location. Cost of living, in fact, is a vital component for those looking for a place to live in retirement. But not the only factor. In...
ECONOMY
Times and Democrat

These are the 50 best colleges in big cities

Here's a look at the best colleges in big U.S. cities, according to 2021 Niche rankings that considered schools on the basis of their academics, admissions, financial value and student life.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Denver7 News KMGH

Vail's InDEED program helps with housing prices

The town of Vail has seen its average home prices rise to roughly $2.3 million, which is well out of the price range for most employees living in the area. In an effort to help, the town came up with a deed restriction program that the housing director says is a game changer.
VAIL, CO
realtybiznews.com

Foreclosures Will Not Become a Home Buyer’s Window of Opportunity

At the peak, more than 9 million American homeowners paused paying their monthly mortgage payments during the most difficult months of the pandemic. They did not go into foreclosure but instead entered “forbearance.” This allows homeowners with a mortgage to pause or reduce their payments for a limited time. At some point, they must resume making payments and make up the missed payments. The government says that as of July 23, 2021, there were still 1.75 million Americans in forbearance.
REAL ESTATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy