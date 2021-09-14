CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Do Just One Thing

 9 days ago

When it's time to collect leaves from the yard, avoid a leaf blower and use a rake. Yes, it's great exercise, but it's also better for your lawn. While you rake up the leaves, you're also removing blades of dead grass. It also removes matted grass clumps, which helps create a healthier and better-looking lawn. Add the leaves to your compost pile or run a lawnmower over them to help break them down. And don't forget: It's OK to let leaves stay on your lawn. They'll break down into beneficial mulch.

