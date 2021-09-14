CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders end complete choke-fest on MNF in the only appropriate way (Video)

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders nearly choked the game away in overtime, but they defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the wildest way imaginable. The Las Vegas Raiders thought they ended the game in overtime earlier on a Derek Carr pass to wide receiver Bryan Edwards. However, after being ruled down just short, the Raiders quarterback threw an interception in the end zone, seemingly giving the Baltimore Ravens life.

