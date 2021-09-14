Travis Kelce Reveals His "365 Days of Travis" Project
In a recent Travis Kelce, Only On LG OLED video, the 2020 Superbowl champion revealed his next “big idea”: 365 Days of Travis. The video is part one of a three-part series, and introduces members of Kelce’s inner circle. With his close friends offering an assist, Kelce reveals pieces of his personality away from the football field. Both Kelce’s personal chef and assistant are featured in the series as he tackles his next “big idea,” a monthly calendar. “365 Days of Travis” is a print calendar that offers fans a chance to see more of the athlete every day of the year.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0