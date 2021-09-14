CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Travis Kelce Reveals His "365 Days of Travis" Project

By Store
hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent Travis Kelce, Only On LG OLED video, the 2020 Superbowl champion revealed his next “big idea”: 365 Days of Travis. The video is part one of a three-part series, and introduces members of Kelce’s inner circle. With his close friends offering an assist, Kelce reveals pieces of his personality away from the football field. Both Kelce’s personal chef and assistant are featured in the series as he tackles his next “big idea,” a monthly calendar. “365 Days of Travis” is a print calendar that offers fans a chance to see more of the athlete every day of the year.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL fans shocked after Travis Kelce turns on truck stick for insane Chiefs TD

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce eluded the entire Baltimore Ravens defense for a touchdown on Sunday night. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has already solidified himself as the top tight end in the entire NFL. The man has literally nothing left to prove. Well, Kelce decided to personally add another play to his career highlight reel at the expense of the Baltimore Ravens defense on Sunday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Message For Travis Kelce

Not too long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns were playing each other in the postseason. Sadly for Cleveland, the Chiefs were able to pull away with the close victory. The Browns shouldn’t be ashamed about their performance and exceeded expectations last season. However, they’ve revamped their team...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Bosh
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce: Chiefs never envisioned getting blown out in the Super Bowl

In 2020, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. They lost. They didn’t expect to lose the way they did. “We felt very confident going into the last game,” tight end Travis Kelce told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.com. “We knew who we were. We knew the type of game that we were capable of having and we didn’t really think that losing 31-9 was even in the f–ing picture, excuse my language, but we didn’t. It wasn’t even a thought in our mind. We thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a good game.’ If anything, we would lose in, you know what I mean, not to say that if we were to lose, you know what I mean? Just in your mind, it’s going to be a great game or we’re going to blow them out like we did in the regular season, or we’re just going to run away with it like we did in the first game that we played that season.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Travis Kelce Says He Might Rock Baby-Face Look All Year, 'We'll See!'

To all those Chiefs fans who ain't feeling Travis Kelce's new baby-face look, we're sorry in advance ... 'cause the K.C. star tells TMZ Sports he might go beard-less -- ALL YEAR!!!. The 31-year-old broke down the plans for his facial fuzz out at LAX this week ... saying even...
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Browns linebacker claims that he’ will be ready’ for Travis Kelce

One difference for the Browns from the last time the two teams met will be the presence of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the defense. The second-round pick is listed as a backup on the team’s depth chart, but he expects to have a prominent role in the opener as part of the team’s plan to deal with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
NFL
chatsports.com

Travis Kelce: Chiefs Didn't Think Blowout Loss to Bucs Was 'In the F--king Picture'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV wasn't a shock because the Bucs won. It was a shock because of how they did it. Tampa dominated from the opening snap, forcing Patrick Mahomes into the worst game of his professional life in a 31-9 blowout that felt even worse than the final score.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#Lg
Cleveland.com

Patrick Mahomes on starting fast; Travis Kelce calls hometown Browns ‘a championship-caliber team’: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns will soon find out which was the better approach: their own Camp Health, or the Chiefs’ grueling, high-intensity camp. “We just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Patrick Mahomes told Chiefs media during his podium interview Wednesday. “We’ve had a very tough training camp, as everyone knows, where we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day 1. And so, just stressing the importance, we’ve kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of really good teams up early in the season.
NFL
Audacy

Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez praises Kyle Pitts, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz

The tight end position is ready to take off in 2021 and beyond. It's not as though it ever went away — the 2000s and early 2010s were filled with names like Antonio Gates, Jason Witten and Greg Olsen — but there's a certain star power within the position right now that's taking the league by storm. Heck, when there's a "Tight End University" hosted by the aforementioned Olsen alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle, two of the most charismatic players in the league, you know the position must be thriving.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce can break NFL records in Week 1

Over the past few seasons, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have made short work of a number of NFL records. It’s almost become commonplace that when these two players suit up and take the field, they’ll have a chance at chiseling away at a piece of NFL history.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce excited to play against his hometown Browns

Notable Cleveland native and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is primed for a big season after his record-breaking 2020 campaign. Now in his ninth season with the team, Kelce is a foundational part of the championship-caliber offense that has set the league on fire in recent seasons. One of the most impactful players in the league both on and off the field, Kelce is a one-of-a-kind superstar at the NFL’s most underrated offensive position.
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill posed most of the receiving threat against the Browns

Do the Chiefs have anyone to help Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as a receiver? Nobody stepped forward in any meaningful way against the Browns. The offense leaned heavily on its two top receivers. But if Kelce and Hill play the way they did against the Browns, it might not matter. The pair looked capable of carrying the passing game on the receiving end. — Teicher.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Hauls in two Week 1 TDs

Kelce caught six of seven targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-29 win over the Browns. Kansas City was down 22-10 heading into halftime, but Patrick Mahomes quickly got to work in the third quarter, hitting Kelce for an 11-yard score to begin the comeback and then finding the tight end again on an eight-yard strike midway through the fourth that gave his team its first lead of the game. Kelce and Tyreek Hill were the only two players to see more than three targets from Mahomes on the afternoon, a narrow tree that should lead to big numbers again for Kelce on the road in Week 2 against the Ravens.
NFL
chatsports.com

Travis Kelce Continues to Travis Kelce

Cincinnati Bearcats great Travis Kelce continues to Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce opened the 2021 campaign with yet another exemplary performance, proving himself again to be one of the best tight ends in the National Football League (NFL). Kelce helped lead the Chiefs to a 33-29 comeback...
NFL
FanSided

Travis Kelce brings personality to Manning bros broadcast

How else can we say it? Travis Kelce makes everything better!. As Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are adjusting to life after football and charting new courses in retirement, they are now hosting a simulcast during Monday Night Football, a sort of Manning Bros. commentary crew. ESPN2 ran the feed during the initial MNF broadcast of the year, and the Mannings put on an enjoyable performance by most accounts.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Darren Waller Is Ready to Overtake Travis Kelce as NFL's Best Tight End in 2021

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has the feel of the NFL's next big thing. The NFL has no shortage of star players at a tight end position that continues to evolve at a faster clip than most. Guys like Travis Kelce and George Kittle are simply too fast for linebackers and too big for defensive backs, making them matchup nightmares for defenses—or the best of dreams for offenses.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy