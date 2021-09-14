CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk County, MA

McDermott: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office teaching youth to be leaders

By Patrick McDermott
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies across Norfolk County and Massachusetts have just completed a familiar ritual: the return to school. While it may look a little different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we go through it because we know how important it is to educate our youth and give them the skills they’ll need throughout their lives. It is, naturally, a time to focus on learning and preparing our children for the future.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Norfolk County, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
County
Norfolk County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Groups#Drug Abuse#Distracted Driving#Norfolk Sheriff S Office#Ncso
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy