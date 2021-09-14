McDermott: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office teaching youth to be leaders
Families across Norfolk County and Massachusetts have just completed a familiar ritual: the return to school. While it may look a little different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we go through it because we know how important it is to educate our youth and give them the skills they’ll need throughout their lives. It is, naturally, a time to focus on learning and preparing our children for the future.www.bostonherald.com
Comments / 0