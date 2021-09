Wisconsin veterans are teaming up with Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a fellow veteran. Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build is a national campaign to build housing for and provide volunteer opportunities to military veterans, current service members and their families, NBC 26 reports. So now the Green Bay Habitat for Humanity chapter is building its 127th house at 701 Oak St. in De Pere, Wisconsin. It will be the chapter’s first Veterans Build property.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO