This Is Not a Drill – Coldplay and BTS Are Dropping a Collaborative Single

“It’s the first time we’ve ever played our music outside of England,” Chris Martin says during Coldplay’s Amsterdam Sessions, which is now streaming for the first time ever on Coda Collection (available through Prime Video). The set is under 30 minutes long and remains fun to watch (and sing along with!) throughout: look at what little babies the band was at the time, with no idea of how huge they were about to become! “Yellow” is still an undeniable jam! And despite this being filmed over two decades ago in the summer of 2000, the band still sounds so good. In fact, this session took place just before the release of their debut album Parachutes and serves as a reminder, just in case you needed it, of simply how great that album is.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO