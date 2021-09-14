CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

This Is Not a Drill – Coldplay and BTS Are Dropping a Collaborative Single

Hypebae
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing “Higher Power,” Coldplay is set to release another single from their ninth studio album — Music Of The Spheres — in collaboration with BTS. The unexpected news was announced via the British rock band’s social media channels with the message: “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order and pre-save now via link in bio.” Composed in English and Korean, the upcoming track was written by both groups and produced by Max Martin.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Gorillaz and Bad Bunny have collaborated on a new single

In further proof of the pull of Gorillaz, Damon Albarn has revealed that superstar Bad Bunny will feature on the new Gorillaz project. As per Remezcla, the group’s leader Albarn told Warp in an interview that the incredible Bad Bunny collaboration came about after the pair worked together in Jamaica last year. “What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring (in) anyone I want, you know?” he said. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Coldplay and BTS confirm upcoming collaboration single 'My Universe'; unveil album art

The Coldplay and BTS collaboration single is coming soon!. On September 13, both groups took to their respective social media channels to confirm their heavily rumored collaboration single "My Universe." Along with the announcement and launch of preordering, they also unveiled the single's album art, which features a coded language illuminated in bright pink.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Martin
1029thebuzz.com

Coldplay To Release Collab With BTS Later This Month

Coldplay will release their anticipated collaboration with BTS, called “My Universe,” on September 24th. The track was written by Coldplay and BTS and will be sung in both English and Korean. “My Universe” is available to pre-order or pre-save now, with a CD single also available to order at myuniverse.coldplay.com.
MUSIC
NME

Watch BTS discuss fame with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on YouTube’s ‘Released’

BTS and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have released their special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released. In the 18-minute episode of the webseries, the boyband talk about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they feel about the impact they’ve had on ARMYs (the name of BTS’ fandom) around the world.
MUSIC
heymix.com

Coldplay teaming up with BTS to release new single ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS confirmed on Monday that they are teaming up for the new single “My Universe,” slated to be released on September 24. To pre-order/pre-save the single, head here. Both groups made the announcement on social media – “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order &...
THEATER & DANCE
2dopeboyz.com

Cousin Stizz Drops “Say Dat” Single

Following a stint with RCA Records, Cousin Stizz has returned to his independent roots following a brief hiatus. His first single since 2020’s “Crocodile Tears,” and proper follow-up to his 20019 album Trying To Find My Next Thrill, Stizz has dropped his new single “Say Dat.” With a video that pays homage to his hometown, the song can be heard below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Music Of The Spheres#British#Korean
Soompi

Coldplay Announces Upcoming Single With BTS

It’s official—Coldplay and BTS will be collaborating on a song!. On September 13 local time, Coldplay dropped the teaser image for their upcoming single “My Universe,” which will feature BTS. The single will be released on September 24. According to the purchase information, “My Universe” will be available as a...
THEATER & DANCE
kpopstarz.com

BTS x Coldplay Collaboration Expected To Break Records on Its Release

Warner Music Korea announced last September 13 that the new song "My Universe," a much-awaited collaboration of BTS and Coldplay, will be released on September 24. It is expected to break a lot of music records. BTS and Coldplay Collaboration to break records with My Universe. On the other hand,...
CELEBRITIES
xsnoize.com

COLDPLAY announce their much-anticipated collaboration with BTS - 'My Universe' will be released on September 24th

Coldplay have today announced their much-anticipated collaboration with BTS. My Universe will be released on September 24th. The track, sung in both English and Korean, was written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin. It is available to pre-order / pre-save now, with a CD single also available to order, at myuniverse.coldplay.com.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRING ME THE HORIZON Drops New Single 'DiE4u'

BRING ME THE HORIZON continues the carefully executed next phase of its highly successful EP series with the launch of a new single titled "DiE4u". Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" is part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Seedhe Maut Drop Dizzying New Single, ‘NATKHAT’

Delhi-based rap duo Seedhe Maut shares their latest single, “NATKHAT” (Naughty). The Anurag Sharma-directed video follows ENCORE ABJ and CALM (the latter also produced the beat) secluded in a house as they prepare to record music and mess around. Last Thursday (September 9), Seedhe Maut shared their latest mixtape, न...
MUSIC
Variety

New Tori Amos Studio Album, ‘Ocean to Ocean,’ Due Next Month

Tori Amos will release a new studio album called “Ocean to Ocean” on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records, the company announced Monday morning. Described as “an emotional record,” the new album has the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as touchstones, leading to “a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her 1992 debut album, ‘Little Earthquakes.’” Amos says in the announcement, “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Everything we know about BTS & Coldplay's Collaboration 'My Universe'

Two big global bands are joining together as one for a new collaborative song called 'My Universe.' The famous British band Coldplay took to Twitter back on 13th September to announce the official participation of BTS in their 10th track of upcoming album 'Music Of The Spheres.' The song is set to be released this Friday, 24th September. The Bands have given exclusive previews in the past few weeks, and fans can't wait to hear the entire song.
MUSIC
metalinjection

OMNIUM GATHERUM Drops Huge New Single "Reckoning"

Omnium Gatherum is back with a new single called "Reckoning", which firmly solidifies my belief that the band is still one of the best in the genre. With its skygazing riffs and massive melodies, "Reckoning" is nothing short of fantastic. "'Reckoning' is a certain powersong or an uplifting song, which...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS X Coldplay: Band Reveals 'My Universe' Lyric + Audio Teaser

Coldplay recently published the My Universe lyric and audio teaser, their collaborative song with BTS!. Keep on reading to check it out. Coldplay x BTS Reveal My Universe Lyric and Audio Teaser. On September 22, Coldplay posted on their official Twitter account a lyric and audio teaser of their upcoming...
THEATER & DANCE
Decider

‘Coldplay’s Amsterdam Sessions’

“It’s the first time we’ve ever played our music outside of England,” Chris Martin says during Coldplay’s Amsterdam Sessions, which is now streaming for the first time ever on Coda Collection (available through Prime Video). The set is under 30 minutes long and remains fun to watch (and sing along with!) throughout: look at what little babies the band was at the time, with no idea of how huge they were about to become! “Yellow” is still an undeniable jam! And despite this being filmed over two decades ago in the summer of 2000, the band still sounds so good. In fact, this session took place just before the release of their debut album Parachutes and serves as a reminder, just in case you needed it, of simply how great that album is.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy