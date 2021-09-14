This Is Not a Drill – Coldplay and BTS Are Dropping a Collaborative Single
Following “Higher Power,” Coldplay is set to release another single from their ninth studio album — Music Of The Spheres — in collaboration with BTS. The unexpected news was announced via the British rock band’s social media channels with the message: “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order and pre-save now via link in bio.” Composed in English and Korean, the upcoming track was written by both groups and produced by Max Martin.hypebae.com
