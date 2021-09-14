NMMI Centennial Flame Guard stands watch on Sept. 11
Cadet Timothy Olshaskie leads the New Mexico Military Institute Centennial Flame Guard as they perform a change of guards Saturday afternoon during a watch extending until taps at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The flame honors fallen NMMI alumni and was lit during the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Centennial Flame Guard also lights the flame during Veterans Day, Presidents Day, Homecoming and open houses. The other members of the guard are Cadet McCargish, Cadet Franck and Cadet Collins. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)www.rdrnews.com
