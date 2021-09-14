CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMMI Centennial Flame Guard stands watch on Sept. 11

By Lisa Dunlap
rdrnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadet Timothy Olshaskie leads the New Mexico Military Institute Centennial Flame Guard as they perform a change of guards Saturday afternoon during a watch extending until taps at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The flame honors fallen NMMI alumni and was lit during the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Centennial Flame Guard also lights the flame during Veterans Day, Presidents Day, Homecoming and open houses. The other members of the guard are Cadet McCargish, Cadet Franck and Cadet Collins. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

