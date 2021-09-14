Young Adult Council aims to reduce youth marijuana use
Working from proven models for substance abuse prevention, a team of young adults and behavioral experts want to reduce youth marijuana use in Roswell. In 2019, La Casa Behavioral Health, 110 E. Mescalero Road, and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell were awarded a five-year, $300,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with the goal of reducing substance abuse in Chaves County through the formation of a Young Adult Council.www.rdrnews.com
