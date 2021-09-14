Letter: Revisiting 2015 article in The Federalist: “The Insane Vaccine Debate”

During the meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, Mayor Sean Drinkwine also discussed mask and vaccination mandates. After noting that many people have asked for his opinion on the topic, Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine spoke out against COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates at the close of a City Council meeting. "I have always been a person that believes in your rights first, and I will always be that person," Drinkwine said during the meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. "I will never strip you of the right to freedom to make the choices that you make. That is not what I'm about,...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO