Letter: Revisiting 2015 article in The Federalist: “The Insane Vaccine Debate”
Before we spend taxpayers’ money on a citizens group hauling the governor before a grand jury, know this: There is an article being circulated on Twitter’s platform supporting government mandated vaccines. They don’t appear to be far off from the arguments being made in 2021 by the “crazy, socialist, liberal, communists” who want to lead you to “rack and ruin by taking your rights away” from you. What a misery to live in a thoughtful, kind and community-oriented society.www.rdrnews.com
Comments / 0