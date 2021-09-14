Top tips for getting around Cincinnati

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA recent Lonely Planet article highlighted five ways for visitors to get around Cincinnati’s vast array of neighborhoods. And while there are plenty of easy ways to drive around town thanks to three major highways and a web of main streets, there are also plenty of options for those who don’t want to drive. The affordable Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar connects 18 popular downtown and OTR destinations, while the Metro bus can bring visitors further out of the city.

