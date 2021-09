Saweetie definitely did her red carpet homework ahead of the Met Gala. To honor this year's theme of celebrating American fashion, the "My Type" rapper stunned in a sparkly red dress custom-designed by Christian Cowan. Although the gown's ample cutouts and thigh slit certainly caught our attention, it was her glittering train that really stole the show as she made her way up the museum steps. Saweetie chose to celebrate her roots with a draped train made to look like both the Black American Heritage and Filipino flags. While sharing the inspiration behind the design with red carpet host Keke Palmer, Saweetie explained, "That's what makes me an American girl." Read ahead to see her nailing the assignment at the Met Gala, then get all the insider details on her trendy new haircut.

