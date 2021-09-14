‘Cool Teddy’ leads Broncos to first September win since 2018

Vic Fangio is not known for handing out compliments - particularly during pressers. So when he praises multiple players in a post-game press conference, you know it was a win. “Josey [Jewell] played good. Josey plays well most of the time for us. The thing that he does for us that doesn’t show up in the stats is he’s our communicator out there. He really helps a lot of people get lined up, gives them tips, just the extra stuff that makes a big difference, but he played his position well too.”