Minding Your Business: Facebook users help compile list of Kingsport restaurants with outdoor seating

I got an email last week that ended in a laundry list of eateries in Kingsport. A Minding Your Business column reader emailed me asking for restaurant suggestions with outdoor seating that she and her out-of-town, virus-conscious friend could enjoy while in Kingsport. I sent her my list of places, but it got me wondering what restaurants Kingsport Times News readers might suggest. As one does this day and age, I asked our KTN Facebook followers for suggestions and have included the top picks below.