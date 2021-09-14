‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×08 review: An ode to Malex, and why these idiots finally work

I’ve been absent for a few weeks of Roswell, New Mexico reviews but I had to return for the Malex of it all. It’s been a very slow burn for three seasons now. Going into Season 3, there was a strong sense of this fan favorite ship officially setting sail, but even then, Alex and Michael only had two scenes between them in seven episodes. Episode 8, “Free Your Mind,” makes up for lost time tenfold. Some of the plot things are still struggling to cohesively come together, but this episode is one for the shippers.