CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City council approves zoning exception

Mirror
 9 days ago

City Council on Monday approved the vacant former DSI building in Eldorado for “conditional use” as an educational facility for special needs and autistic individuals. Council acted in the matter as though it were the Zoning Hearing Board, based on a provision in the city code governing general industrial zones, where educational facilities are not a permitted use, according to Codes and Inspections Department Director Rebecca Brown.

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Kalona City Council Approves Commercial Development Agreements

The Kalona City Council approved two development agreements during their regular meeting Monday. The board approved agreements with Tate Properties LLC and B&B Investments LLC to do future work on an 11-acre parcel. The parcel is located at the southwest corner of Highway 1 and 22 and was approved to be split into two parcels to allow both developers to work on future projects for major and minor subdivision applications at their own pace. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh explains if the developers plan to take on minor or major projects, “B&B Investments would be minor in the sense that there is no dedicated infrastructure that would come to the city. So that would trigger a minor subdivision application. Should Tate Investments go through with theirs, which I would anticipate here in the foreseeable future, they would be required to do a major subdivision application in that there’s road extension, extension of water/sewer infrastructure, curb and gutter that would have to be put and so forth.”
KALONA, IA
KLEWTV

Lewiston City Council to hold Public Hearing for Airport Overlay Zones

On Monday, a Public Hearing regarding Airport Overlay Zones will go before the Lewiston City Council. Airport Overlay Zones are required for the Airport Chapter of the City of Lewiston's Comprehensive Plan. The five zones serve as a safety plan around the Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport as outlined by...
LEWISTON, ID
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Affordable housing details would be required for developers under proposed Pittsburgh legislation

Developers seeking approval from the City of Pittsburgh may have to provide affordable housing impact statements, if proposed legislation being considered by City Council is approved. The measure, introduced by Councilmembers R. Daniel Lavelle and Ricky Burgess, is meant to address concerns that affordable housing remains out of reach for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dallas News

The Dallas City Council must stop using zoning to hurt charter schools

In June, we encouraged the Dallas City Plan Commission to approve the zoning for a charter school called International Leadership Texas to open a campus in Southern Dallas. They went the other way. The City Council followed their lead. Now, IL Texas is suing. This is a fight that could have been avoided, and one that stands as a proxy for a wider conflict over school choice.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Council#Dsi#The Zoning Hearing Board#Keller Engineers#Radd Development Co#Mirror
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Leaders gather, but not at a City Council meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Questions about open government are being raised after images of masked and maskless city leaders appeared on social media after the Ravens thrilling Sunday Night Football win. The images show Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Senator Cory McCray and city councilwoman Danielle McCray together at the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
derbyinformer.com

City zoning and subdivision amendments getting closer to final approval

Over a year ago, following adoption of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, work began to change the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations. A steering committee was formed to shape regulation amendments in order to implement Vision Derby 2040. City Planner Scott Knebel brought forth the final recommendations from that committee at the Derby City Council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 14.
DERBY, KS
The Times-Tribune

Williamsburg City Council approves incentive grant for Firestone

WILLIAMSBURG - Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC, which plans to create 250 full-time jobs in Williamsburg with a $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant, is receiving an incentive to make sure those plans come to fruition, thanks to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) and the Williamsburg City Council.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
swark.today

Prescott City Council approves new timeline for yard citations, annual millage, new members of Zoning Commission

The Prescott City Council met this evening and after roll call, prayer, and approval of August’s minutes, plus financials, they discussed multiple points of business. One such objective was during EDO Director Mary Godwin’s report about the current plan for cleanup around the city. Godwin stated that the partnership with the Prescott Police Department (PPD), City Hall, and the Sanitation Department was proceeding well and they were, a ward at a time, identifying overgrown yards, old homes needing to be torn down, and other problem areas requiring cleanup. She said 25 to 30 letters are being mailed to residents whose yards needed to be cleaned up and mowed. Then the discussion turned to the necessary amount of time that should be allowed between these letters and a citation. Previously, a time of almost three weeks was allowed. A new motion was introduced which says citizens now have 14 days to meet these cleanup and then a citation will be issued if requirements are not met. The motion was approved.
POLITICS
Vacaville Reporter

Vacaville City Council narrowly approves mask requirement for city buildings

In an effort to keep city staff from contracting COVID-19, the Vacaville City Council has mandated the use of masks in all city facilities and at city-hosted events in a 4-3 vote. The mandate applies to buildings such as City Hall and does not apply to non city-owned public places...
KGET 17

UPDATE: Bakersfield City Council approves $13.4 million in rent relief

UPDATE (8 p.m.): The Bakersfield City Council approved the $13.4 million in rent relief, plus an additional $9 million at the city council meeting on Wednesday. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County renters behind on their rent and utilities now have access to over $14 million in aid linked to the COVID pandemic. Millions more are expected to be approved for renters and landlords.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mckinneyonline.com

McKinney City Council Approves Budget with Lower City Property Tax Rate

McKINNEY, TX – McKinney City Council voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 budget of $618 million, resulting in just over a one-cent reduction in the city’s property tax rate. The budget, which includes $171 million in the general fund, lowers the city’s property tax rate from 0.508645 to 0.497655, which means property owners will pay $0.497655 for every $100 of assessed property value.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy