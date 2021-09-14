City council approves zoning exception

The Kalona City Council approved two development agreements during their regular meeting Monday. The board approved agreements with Tate Properties LLC and B&B Investments LLC to do future work on an 11-acre parcel. The parcel is located at the southwest corner of Highway 1 and 22 and was approved to be split into two parcels to allow both developers to work on future projects for major and minor subdivision applications at their own pace. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh explains if the developers plan to take on minor or major projects, “B&B Investments would be minor in the sense that there is no dedicated infrastructure that would come to the city. So that would trigger a minor subdivision application. Should Tate Investments go through with theirs, which I would anticipate here in the foreseeable future, they would be required to do a major subdivision application in that there’s road extension, extension of water/sewer infrastructure, curb and gutter that would have to be put and so forth.”

KALONA, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO