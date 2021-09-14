McCrory owners may not object

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The owners of the derelict McCrory’s building on 11th Avenue apparently don’t intend to file preliminary objections to the city’s declaration of taking on the property. That might simplify the process of obtaining possession — but without guaranteeing that the city can take control immediately, according to the city solicitor.

