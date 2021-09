Sajid Javid has announced the government has dropped plans for domestic vaccine passports for use in nightclubs and other crowded venues this month in a dramatic U-turn – just days after No 10 defended the proposals.The health secretary revealed ministers “will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports” in what will be viewed as a concession to rebel backbench Tory MPs who have protested against the “discriminatory” and “authoritarian” policy.Boris Johnson first announced in July the certification would become mandatory by the end of September for specific premises, and only four days ago the vaccines minister, Nadhim...

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO