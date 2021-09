People usually watch boxing matches for the simple reason that they want to know which between two fighters would win. But if you’re also interested in the search for the truth about aliens, Area 51, and other top-secret state information, then you have to tune in to the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort match because according to Donald Trump Jr., his father, former President Donald Trump, could reveal intel about that while calling the fight.

