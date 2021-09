The NC State volleyball team pulled its winning percentage up to .500 on Friday, Sept. 10, taking down the Brown Bears 3-0 and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-2 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The latter match saw plenty of back-and-forth, offensive volleyball as the Pack emerged victorious over the Scarlet Knights in five sets, 25-22, 27-25, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO