Francis Marion earns perfect marks as Great College to Work For
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University achieved top marks in all categories for the first time ever in the Great Colleges to Work For® survey. The recognition is based on a survey of FMU employees conducted by Modern Think, a leading strategic organizational development and management consulting firm that focuses on workplace excellence. The honor signals that FMU continues to maintain one of the finest workplace environments in the nation. Only a select few nationally institutions of higher learning are recognized each year.www.fmarion.edu
Comments / 0