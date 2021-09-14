Natalia Bryant attends Met Gala 2021 for the first time

Are you sitting down? You may want to when you read this news because it's a major bummer: Zendaya, who always brings the looks at the Met Gala, won't be attending this year. Zendaya shared the news of her absence in an interview with her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet, saying that she can't make it to the 2021 installment of the much-anticipated red carpet and gala event. The two sat down for a chat with Extra and took the opportunity to chat about fashion's most talked-about event. “I'm really looking forward to the Met," Timothée (who is one of this year's co-chairs alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka) said when asked what's next after all the Dune press events. Unfortunately, Z will not be there to pose next to her friend and costar — but her reason is more than valid: she has to work.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO