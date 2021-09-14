CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.

Jim Docherty
9d ago

Nevada stopped counting at 112, they don't even report new deaths of fully vaccinated. So the "vaccine" improves survivability from 98%+, to 99%+, yet we threaten those leery of the experimental drug with unemployment and loss of access, oh and vaccinated can test positive and spread the virus but aren't required to mask or test, or threatened with loss of employment, Biden's America I guess.

l fidler
9d ago

can you imagine what the true numbers are since the CDC doesn't count vaccinated cases any more? nope, would rather set forth a false narrative than to admit their vaccine doesn't work

Trife
9d ago

Really because I was told that if I’m not vaccinated and I’m going to die yet people who are fully vaccinated are going to die so which one is it

