Local restaurants donating percentage of proceedings to FIND Food Bank for Hunger Action Month

FIND Food Bank President & CEO Debbie Espinosa met with local leaders to bring attention to special fundraisers that will take place Friday at local eateries as part of Hunger Action Month.

Espinosa met with Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege at EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Palm Springs. The EIGHT4NINE cocktail will donate 50% of the proceeds to FIND Food Bank for the whole month of September.

"We know a lot of people in our community in Palm Springs, throughout the valley have experienced food insecurity and need services from FIND Food Bank," Holstege said. "I think everything we can do as residents of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley to donate, to support your work, to volunteer, to drink cocktails, it couldn't be easier to support FIND Food Bank."

This Friday marks Hunger Action Day and to help, RD RNNR in La Quinta will be donating 100% of proceeds from two of their most popular dishes.

Espinosa met with La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans to discuss the fundraiser.

"I'm so pleased that Chris and Anita, owners of RD RNNR in La Quinta, have stepped up to the plate so to speak, to support hunger action month," Evans said. "We need your help. Support FIND, donate to FIND, donate food to FIND, donate money to FIND, volunteer at FIND."

Ace Hotel, Eight4Nine, and Desert Wine Shop are offering drink specials all-month long to send donations to FIND Food Bank.

The FIND FOOD Bank provides meals for an average of 150,000 people every month through its network of 150 distribution sites, which includes FIND’s 44 community mobile markets, and over 80 community-based partners.

For more information on the FIND Food Bank, including how to donate or volunteer, visit: https://findfoodbank.org/