Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has made his split from Kim Kardashian West Instagram official. The rapper, 44, has unfollowed the SKIMS founder, 40, on the social media platform. He now follows just 13 accounts and has made his own account private. Some of the accounts West continues to follow include influencer YesJulz,...

talesbuzz.com

