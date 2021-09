Walgreens' COVID-19 test appointment registration system has left customers' personal information exposed online for months – and still does – according to a new report. The purported breach was discovered by tech consultant Alejandro Ruiz in March after one of his family members registered for a test through the site, Vox's Recode reported Monday. Ruiz said that Walgreens was unresponsive when he brought the issue to the company's attention via phone, email and its own online security form, and that the problem has still not been fixed despite Recode giving the company time to address the issue before publishing.

