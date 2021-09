A man allegedly assaulted a nurse at a pharmacy on Monday after he accused her of administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot to his wife without his consent in Sherbrooke, Canada. Martin Carrier, a spokesperson for the Sherbrooke Police Department, told CBC that the man made the accusation and hit the nurse several times in the face at a Brunet pharmacy location. She was treated for her injuries and a possible concussion at a hospital and is recovering.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO