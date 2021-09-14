CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow down when driving through construction zones

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to drive very far in Pennsylvania without encountering those orange signs and barrels or even flaggers directing traffic. And while it’s undoubtedly frustrating to have to make your way through a construction zone when all you want to do is get where you’re going, speeding through to save a few seconds or minutes on your trip is not the answer.

San Angelo LIVE!

Crash Shuts Down Dangerous Highway in Construction Zone

SAN ANGELO – A multi-vehicle car crash in the busy highway construction zone on Hwy 67 near Howard College blocked off traffic Tuesday morning for an extended amount of time. According to a Nixel sent out by the San Angelo Police Department, on Sep. 13, officers with the SAPD were...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Star-Tribune

What to do when driving in floodwaters

Floods are the most common severe weather emergency in the United States. That's why it's important to know what to do if you find yourself driving in one.
TRAFFIC
vicksburgnews.com

Mutual Credit Union’s Clay Street Branch drive-through construction to begin Monday

Vicksburg, Miss. – Construction will begin Monday, September 13 on the parking lot and drive through access lanes at the Clay Street branch of Mutual Credit Union located at 4210 Clay Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The phases of construction are expected to last between 45 to 90 days (about 3 months) depending on weather impacts to construction.
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS Denver

Extended Closure Of Highway 7 Underway Through Memorial Day 2022

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Highway 7 between mile markers 23 and 29. Crews are working on permanent flood repairs. (credit: CBS) Highway 7 will stay closed until Memorial Day 2022. There will be scheduled openings daily in the morning and evening with pilot cars leading traffic through the construction zone. Drivers will use US 36 and US 34 to get to Estes Park and Lyons during the closure.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

Tractor Trailers Barred From I-95 Construction Zone

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After a string of crashes in a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area, Delaware transportation officials are barring tractor-trailers from northbound lanes in the area. Only two-axle vehicles and buses can use northbound lanes from Interstate 495 to north of the Brandywine River...
WILMINGTON, DE
Austin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: Be mindful when driving in school zones

During Monday night’s Austin Public Schools Board Meeting, first-year member and Mower County Sheriff’s deputy Evan Sorenson brought a concern to the board over the safety of children being delivered and picked up for school each day. His concern arose from observing traffic at the school he was at to...
AUSTIN, MN
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Dayton man cited for crash in construction zone on Interstate 84; no injuries

MEACHAM, Oregon — A man from Dayton was warned and cited for his involvement in a construction zone crash Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to Oregon State Police. According to a crash report from OSP, Dylan G. Wolcott, 22, was involved in the non-injury crash that resulted in Interstate 84 being blocked for a time in a construction zone about two miles east of Meacham.
OREGON STATE
wmky.org

COVID-19 slows new Morehead Police/911 Center construction

While progress on the City of Morehead’s new Police and 911 Center is becoming more evident, the past month of construction saw some delays brought forth. Bill Barker with the firm Packs + Walker gave an update on the work during the regular September meeting of Morehead City Council. Calling the month disastrous, Barker says a significant amount of the jobsite employees were affected by a COVID outbreak, with crews now having to catch-up.
MOREHEAD, KY
brproud.com

I-10 West at Ramah remains closed due to ‘horrific scene’

RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and what appears to be a box truck on I-10 West. The accident is still causing major delays. The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation, Shawn Wilson, stressed how the cable barrier prevented a...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Denver

I-70 Eastbound Closed At Colfax Avenue In Lakewood After Commercial Vehicle Strikes Bridge

(CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at East Colfax Avenue after a commercial vehicle crashed into a bridge. It happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the Denver West Parkway overpass. That’s near Colorado Mills shopping mall in the western part of the Denver metro area. (credit: CBS) So far it’s not clear if there was structural damage to the bridge as a result of the crash. Engineers were called in to check. (credit: CBS) Lakewood police said in a tweet that “CDOT expects the closure to last most the day while damage inspection is completed on the overpass.” Traffic Alert: ...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Rollover crash closes I-25 southbound

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 12 p.m.: The road has been reopened. UPDATE: According to CDOT, only the two right lanes are now closed. ORIGINAL: Southbound Interstate 25 is closed between RidgeGate Parkway and Castle Pines Parkway due to a crash. South Metro Fire says injuries are minor, but...
LONE TREE, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly crash closes stretch of northbound I-25 near Dacono

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed between Exit 232 for Dacono and Exit 235 for CO-52 due to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday and involved two pickup trucks. The Colorado State...
DACONO, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority Launching Pilot Program Targeting Illegally Parked Cars In Bike, Bus Lanes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Parking Authority officers will soon have more responsibilities. A pilot program will put officers on bikes to target cars parked in bike lanes. It will likely be spring before this program starts. The officers have to be hired and trained, but advocates say this has to happen sooner rather than later because it’s a matter of public safety. “People often feel like they can park wherever they want, which I understand is a tradition in Philly,” Randy LoBasso, police director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said. But for LoBasso, some traditions aren’t worth keeping around. “I don’t think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Five-Car Pile Up Causes Massive Backup on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A five-car pileup on the westbound Richmond-San Rafael bridge caused serious traffic issues during rush hour Tuesday, according to traffic officials. Around 4:05 p.m., Caltrans reported the accident, which blocked the right lane and backed up traffic all the way to the toll plaza. Caltrans camera footage of back up on Richmond-San Rafael bridge (Caltrans) Caltrans also reported around the same time that the center lane was also blocked. As of around 5:20 p.m., two of the cars had been removed, but the other three vehicles involved in the crash still remained on the span blocking the right lane, according to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account. Special traffic alert remains #RichmondSanRafaelBridge Westbound Hwy 580 at midspan, as 3 vehicles remain with emergency crews from 5 vehicle accident blocking the right lane. Traffic backed up to the toll plaza. 📷 @CaltransD4 #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/LjEF2MtKgn — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 22, 2021 About an hour later at 6:15 p.m., all of the cars were cleared from the span, but there were residual delays from the accident.  
RICHMOND, CA

