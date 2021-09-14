CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Police prepare for potential violence at far-right rally in DC

Webster County Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Trump supporters as police prepare for the possibility of armed protesters at a far-right rally in support of the Capitol rioters.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

How the far-right Oath Keepers militia planned for violence on Jan. 6

Editor’s Note: PolitiFact has reviewed court filings and other information for hundreds of defendants facing charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an ongoing effort to document what role misinformation played. This report reflects some of our findings about the way that hundreds of false claims about the 2020 election being stolen contributed to the events of that day. Our reporting will continue; read a previous report here. To comment on this story, please go to our Facebook page. Send feedback or tips via email to truthometer@politifact.com.
MILITARY
wmar2news

Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators have turned up in Washington to support those charged in January’s riot, but they were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence. U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack. The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard. There were a few scuffles as the rally started around noon Saturday and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, but no major incidents reported early on.
WASHINGTON, DC
crossroadstoday.com

DC rally ends without violence as police outnumber protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t. The crowd was sparse, and incidents were few....
PROTESTS
Washingtonian.com

Cops and Journalists Vastly Outnumbered the Attendees at Saturday’s Far-Right Rally in DC

The new fencing around the Capitol proved unnecessary Saturday. A rally in support of some of the people accused of taking part in the Capitol riot this past January went off without anyone climbing walls or breaking into a chamber of Congress. Not that there would have been much chance of things getting out of hand once again: DC activated its entire police force, the Capitol Police were everywhere, and police from other jurisdictions stood on guard in riot gear behind the “bike rack” barriers that divided the rally from the ducks in the Capitol reflecting pool.
PROTESTS
FOX2Now

‘We will be ready’: Capitol Police prepare for Saturday rally

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Law enforcement is bolstering security in the U.S. Capitol following threats of violence at Saturday’s Jan. 6 rally. The far right group is calling for justice for those jailed after storming the capitol on Jan. 6. For security purposes, police are not disclosing details about how many...
PROTESTS
TODAY.com

Capitol and DC police officers called in for right-wing rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. Washington, D.C., is on high alert ahead of a planned rally in support of rioters charged after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Capitol Police has already walled off the Capitol, added temporary security cameras and called in all police officers to report to work. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Weekend TODAY.Sept. 18, 2021.
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

DHS warns of potential for violence at rally for suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning Thursday about the potential for violence at an upcoming right-wing rally in Washington, D.C., this weekend, according to an intelligence briefing obtained by Yahoo News. The document, which was unclassified and marked “For official use only,” was disseminated to federal, state and...
PROTESTS
NBC Philadelphia

Capitol Security Tight as Group Supporting Insurrections Prepares to Rally in DC

Thousands of police officers are patrolling the streets near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday in preparation for a crowd of demonstrators to rally in support of Jan. 6 defendants. The Justice for J6 rally has law enforcement on high alert after the insurrection and other incidents near the...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Top Stories this PM: Police to fence Capitol ahead of far-right rally; Olympians to testify on Larry Nassar abuse

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Police to put fencing around Capitol building ahead of far-right rally. US Capitol Police will reinstall fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol ahead of the upcoming "Justice for J6" rally planned for September 18. The rally is being held to support people who have been accused, arrested, and charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, according to organizers of the event.
PROTESTS
audacy.com

U.S. Capitol prepares for weekend rally with the threat of more violence looming

The 'Justice for J6' rally planned for Saturday, September 18th at Union Square (which encompasses the U.S. Capitol) in Washington, D.C. has authorities and residents of Washington on edge after what happened this past January. Several hundred people are expected to attend this Saturday's rally in support of those who...
PROTESTS

