CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The California recall may backfire on its supporters

By Analysis by Ronald Brownstein
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The closely watched California gubernatorial recall election on Tuesday is poised to send precisely the opposite political message that its proponents initially intended. It was a strong gust of discontent in the state's most conservative regions last year over Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's stringent measures to fight the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNN

Stacey Abrams: 'Callous' leadership in these states has left millions of Americans without health coverage

Stacey Abrams is the founder of the Southern Economic Advancement Project. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Throughout the course of the pandemic, we have witnessed inequities ripple across our society, particularly along racial and socioeconomic lines. Most tellingly, this imbalance affects frontline workers — many of whom are people of color — who put their lives and health on the line to keep our communities functioning while risking their families' well-being.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada declaring Monday that he would oppose government mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn attention for clashes with former President Donald Trump His Monday remarks — including those in support of voter ID laws and a new Texas law restricting abortions — signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.In a converted warehouse where he worked during his youth that now serves as an office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#Democratic#Covid#Democrats#Americans#Gop#Latinos
Newsbug.info

Michael Hiltzik: Will the recall loss jolt the California GOP out of its death spiral?

Has anybody seen the California Republican Party lately?. One would have expected the state GOP to put its best foot forward during the recall campaign just ended. To set its best foot forward in an election that, thanks to its procedural peculiarities, presented its best opportunity in more than a decade to break the Democratic stranglehold on state government, if only temporarily.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deseret News

After California, what state could try to recall its governor next?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, isn’t the only governor who’s faced the threat of recall this year, but his recall is the only one to make it onto the ballot. In the first six months of 2021, there have been 164 recall efforts aimed at state and local elected officials, according to Ballotpedia’s midyear recall report.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

With Newsom poised to win California recall, another indication COVID politics may be starting to favor Democrats over Republicans

LOS ANGELES — With polls now showing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead by double-digit margins on the eve of California’s much-hyped recall election, voters here seem ready to reject the laissez-faire COVID-19 policies that have failed to contain huge summer surges in Republican-led states such as Florida — and vindicate the Golden State’s more careful approach to the hypercontagious Delta variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

656K+
Followers
100K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy