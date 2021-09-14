CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

FOX Carolina
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicholas has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Texas. The hurricane had top sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 45 miles southwest of Freeport, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state has placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the Texas Gulf Coast. Many schools in the Houston and Galveston areas are closed Monday because of the storm. Coastal areas in Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana also are expected to see heavy rain and flooding from Nicholas. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency.

