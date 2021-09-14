CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Gas prices remain steady locally

 9 days ago
Locally, gas prices appear to be remaining stable as they continue to rise throughout the country.

Syracuse has an average of $3.24 per gallon, only one cent less than last week according to AAA.

The average for the state is $3.28 while the national average is $3.18.

Over Labor Day weekend, the gas demand increased a small amount from 9.58 million b/d to 9.61 million.

