St. John Fisher and Nazareth Colleges earn spots on “America’s Best Colleges” annual list

 9 days ago
Nazareth College and St. John Fisher College have both placed on the U.S. News and World Reports “America’s Best Colleges” for the year.

Nazareth earned the 24th place for best undergraduate teaching programs and was recognized for the best value, best colleges for veterans, and social mobility.

St. John Fisher was 46th for best value and listed for undergraduate nursing programs, social mobility, and best colleges for veterans.

