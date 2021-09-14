B-P’s Szumowski selected for all-state band
Broadalbin-Perth senior Katherine (Kate) Szumowski has been selected for the New York All-State Symphonic Band, becoming the first B-P student ever to earn that distinction. All-State ensembles feature the most talented musicians from around New York. Roughly 7,500 students audition for All-State each year, with about 900 students selected to participate in eight different ensembles. Kate Szumowski was selected for the symphonic band, which has about 100 members.www.leaderherald.com
Comments / 0