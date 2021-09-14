CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa will stop in Buffalo during her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
Dua Lipa announced she will be going on tour and coming to New York next year.

Buffalo has been announced as one of the stops on her Future Nostalgia Tour.

She will be performing at the KeyBank Center March 5, 2022.

Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï will be part of her tour.

Tickets can be purchased beginning at 12 p.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

